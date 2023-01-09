Thousands expected to bid for home in Wicklow auction for affordable housing

Applications opened at 9am for two-bedroomed homes starting from €220,000 and three-bedroomed homes starting from €252,000 at Murragh View on the Greenhill Road.

Mon, 09 Jan, 2023 - 09:19
David Kent

Thousands of people are expected to attempt to secure a home this morning via an auction for houses backed by Wicklow County Council via the Affordable Housing Scheme.

It was a 'first come, first served' basis for applications, but locals were said to be unhappy that people who were local to the area would have to compete with thousands of people from around the country also looking for a home.

There were four house types available within the affordable housing development: two-bedroom terraced, two-bedroom end of terrace, three-bedroom terraced and three-bedroom end of terrace.

The affordable homes are part of the initial phase of the development at Murragh View and are currently expected to be completed in March 2023.

Applicants needed a number of documents in order to apply via the auction.

  • Proof of Income for all applicants:
  • PAYE salaried applicants must provide an up-to-date Salary Certificate (Employment Detail Summary available via www.revenue.ie/MyAccount).
  • Self-employed applicant must provide Accountants Report/Audited Accounts (2 Years Required), Current Tax Balancing Statement & Current Preliminary Revenue Tax Payment Receipt.
  • Evidence that applicant(s) are first time buyers: e.g., Help to Buy confirmation (available from www.revenue.ie) 
  •  Evidence of ability to finance the purchase: e.g. Provisional loan approval letter from Bank Proof of Residency:
  • Utility bill or Rental agreement detailing your name and address.

