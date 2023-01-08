Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress in Brazil’s capital

Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress in Brazil’s capital

Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro

Sun, 08 Jan, 2023 - 19:43
Associated Press reporters

Supporters of former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro have stormed Congress in the country’s capital.

They climbed on top of the building’s roof and broke the glass in its windows on Sunday.

Other demonstrators gathered outside the presidential palace and supreme court, though it was not immediately clear if they managed to break into the buildings.

The incidents, similar to the January 6 2021 invasion of the US Capitol, come after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in on January 1.

Supporters of Mr Bolsonaro have been protesting against Mr Lula’s election win since October 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fire and gathering outside military buildings to ask the armed forces to intervene.

Read More

Lula sworn in as president to lead polarised Brazil

More in this section

PSNI stock Masked men armed with pitchfork burgle older couple’s home in Co Armagh
Police stock Children escape injury in ‘sectarian’ house attacks in Derry
Coronavirus - Mon Jan 18, 2021 Hospital overcrowding should be treated as ‘national crisis’
<p>A man sustained serious injuries when he was attacked in Co Down (PA)</p>

Masked gang attacks man with hammers and iron bars in Co Down

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.225 s