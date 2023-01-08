Bolsonaro supporters storm Congress in Brazil’s capital

Supporters of former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro have stormed Congress in the country’s capital.

They climbed on top of the building’s roof and broke the glass in its windows on Sunday.

Other demonstrators gathered outside the presidential palace and supreme court, though it was not immediately clear if they managed to break into the buildings.

The incidents, similar to the January 6 2021 invasion of the US Capitol, come after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in on January 1.

Supporters of Mr Bolsonaro have been protesting against Mr Lula’s election win since October 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fire and gathering outside military buildings to ask the armed forces to intervene.