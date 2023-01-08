Gardaí investigating after man's body found in 'unexplained circumstances' in Rathmines

A man's body has been found in at the back of a premises in Rathmines, Co Dublin in what gardaí are describing as "unexplained circumstances".
Emergency services attened the scene at around 10pm on Saturday night where the body of the man, believed to be in his 40s, was found on the Lower Rathmines Road.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were taken to Dublin City Mortuary for a full post-mortem by State Pathologist, Dr Margo Bolster.
Gardaí say the results of the autopsy will determine the course of their investigation and the area will remain preserved depending on the outcome of the examination.
No further information is available at this time.