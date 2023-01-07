Gardaí and family concerned for welfare of man (51) missing from home in Dundalk

Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of a man who is missing from Louth.
Haroldas Patriubavicius, 51, is missing from his home in Dundalk, Co Louth. He was last seen on the afternoon of Saturday, December 31.
Mr Patriubavicius is described as being approximately 6 foot 2 inches tall with a slim build, brown hair and green eyes.
Gardaí and Haroldas’ family are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone with information on his location to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.