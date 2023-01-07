Family concerned for missing man (61) last seen in Carlow town

Family concerned for missing man (61) last seen in Carlow town

Missing Person – Ger O’Connell, 61 Years, Carlow, Co Carlow – 7th January 2023

Sat, 07 Jan, 2023 - 18:14
Mairead Sheehy

Gardaí have appealed for help in tracing the whereabouts of a Carlow man.

Ger O’ Connell, 61, was last seen in the Graigcullen area of Carlow town in the early hours of Friday, January 6.

Mr O’ Connell is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height, with a slim build, sandy hair and blue eyes.

His family are concerned for his wellbeing and are asking anyone with information on his location to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Carlow Garda Station on 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda Station.

