Diners gravitate to foods considered better for the environment, study finds

A study in which diners were told whether options on a fast food menu were considered high or low impact on the environment, saw them significantly gravitate towards the climate-friendlier options.

The study, led by a researcher at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, showed more than 5,000 participants a menu that asked them to choose one option for dinner.

One group of participants received a menu with non-red meat menu items such as chicken sandwiches labeled “low climate impact", while another group received a menu with burgers labeled “high climate impact". A third group had no labels on their menu.

Both the high and low climate impact labels markedly reduced red meat selections compared to the control group, with the high impact labels having a strong effect, the scientists said.

"Menus with a “high climate impact” label on burgers increased non-beef choices by 23% compared to the control group.

"Menus that included “low climate impact” labels increased non-beef choices, such as a chicken sandwich or a salad, by about 10% more participants than those in the control group," the school said.

Harmful impact of red meat consumption

Lead author and associate professor in the Department of International Health at the Bloomberg School, Julia Wolfson, said the potentially harmful impacts of high red meat consumption on health markers has already been associated with increases in certain cancers and other illnesses.

In this experiment, the researchers wanted to know if the greenhouse gas emissions associated with intensive farming and processing would be an influence in consumer choices.

"These results suggest that menu labeling, particularly labels warning that an item has high climate impact, can be an effective strategy for encouraging more sustainable food choices in a fast food setting,” Dr Wolfson said.

The scientists cautioned that while encouraging on the whole, the results suggest that positively framed “low climate impact” labels are less effective in encouraging sustainable food choices compared to “high climate impact” labels.

At the same time, climate labels may have the unwanted side effect of making a choice seem healthier than it actually is, they warned.

An undeserved health halo conferred to unhealthy menu items could encourage their over-consumption.

"So we have to look for labeling strategies that create ‘win-wins’ for promoting both more sustainable and healthy choices," Dr Wolfson said.

Beef and dairy cattle are among the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions in Ireland, with cows mainly generating methane through digestion and waste.

Agriculture remains by far the largest contributor to overall emissions in Ireland, at 37.5% of the total, according to Environmental Protection Agency data.