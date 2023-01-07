Government 'unlikely' to recoup taxpayers' €29bn used to rescue three banks

It is now "increasingly unlikely" that the €29bn of taxpayers' money used to rescue AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB will be recouped, top level government documents reveal.

In a confidential briefing note presented to Finance Minister Michael McGrath on taking office on December 17, it is made clear that the department’s earlier belief that all of the money plunged into the bailed-out banks would have been recovered is no longer tenable.

“The department had been confident that the full amount of this investment could be recovered over the medium to long term. Given current market conditions, even before the impact of Covid-19 is fully factored in, reaching this target now looks increasingly unlikely,” the briefing note obtained by the Irish Examiner stated.

The note also makes clear that “only a small portion” of the €35 billion inserted into Anglo-Irish Bank and Irish Nationwide will be recovered.

A funding cost figure for rescuing the system has been placed at €28.8bn, €8.5bn of which relates to the three remaining banks.

Officials also warned that the €7bn in unprecedented cost of living supports introduced in the Budget must be “targeted” and should not “fan the flames of inflation".

“Fiscal policy must not become part of the problem,” the briefing documents states.

The department’s internal estimate is that inflation will remain above 7% until the end of the year.

The briefing note also issues a grim warning that “living standards will be lower” than they would otherwise have been because Ireland is a net energy importer.

“This is unavoidable,” the note stresses.

Officials also advise that the stock of debt this year is projected at over €225 billion, an increase of €22 billion on pre-pandemic levels which works out at about €45,000 for every man, woman and child.

Mr McGrath was also told that €1 in every €8 of all tax collected by the State came from just ten large corporate taxpayers, presenting “a major concentration risk”. In total, 53% of corporation tax was paid by just 10 companies.

“There has consistently been a high level of concentration of CT receipts from the top ten companies, in the range of 35% to 45%, dating back to 2009. However, this has increased to 51% and 53% in 2020 and 2021,” the note stresses.

Corporation tax receipts amounted to €22.6bn in 2022, €7.3bn ahead of the same period in 2021. It has comfortably overtaken Vat to become the State’s second-largest source of revenue this year.

On housing, officials told Mr McGrath that while demand continues to be strong, “the supply response has been very weak, suggesting structural problems in the housing market”. Accordingly, correcting the imbalance in the housing market requires actions to boost supply, they said.