Former professional football player arrested after gardaí find suspected cocaine in car

Gardaí said: 'Both men were detained in Crumlin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.' 

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 21:41
Neil Michael

A former professional footballer was arrested in Dublin after gardaí found a quantity of suspected cocaine in a car he was travelling in.

The man was followed by gardaí before the car was stopped and searched.

An amount of what detectives suspect is cocaine, worth around €4,500, was found in the vehicle.

The man was later detained at Crumlin Garda Station.

A second man in the car was also arrested.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí arrested two men aged in their 30s in the early hours of Friday morning in relation to incidents of dangerous driving in Dublin 12.

“A quantity of drugs was also recovered from the offending vehicle.

“Both men were detained in Crumlin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and have been charged in relation to this.

“They have since been bailed and are due to appear before court at a later date.”

