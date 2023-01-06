Woman, 80s, seriously injured in hit-and-run in Co Galway

A pedestrian in her 80s has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run incident in Co Galway today.
The incident took place on the Old Limerick Road in Oranmore at around 5.05pm when the woman was struck by a car, the driver of which then fled the scene.
"The pedestrian has been taken to University Hospital Galway where her injuries are described as serious," said a garda spokesperson.
The Old Limerick Road is currently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators, with local diversions in place until tomorrow.
Investigations are ongoing, added the garda spokesperson.
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Oranmore area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Oranmore Garda Station on 091 388 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.