Unwell students urged to stay home due to 'significant increase' in viral infections

The HSE has issued a message to parents reminding them to keep sick children off school. Picture: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Fri, 06 Jan, 2023 - 15:35
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

Principals have been urged to remind the school community to stay home if they are unwell amid a “very significant increase in the usual winter viral infections”.

As schools and other activities resume after Christmas, the HSE is dealing with a significant increase in viral infections, including Covid, flu, and RSV.

“We have seen a very significant increase in the usual winter viral infections,” a letter from the HSE sent on Friday told principals.

“This is because we are all mixing together more.” 

Children who are unwell with one infection are more likely to get ‘co-infected’ with another infection which make them more unwell if exposed, the letter said.

Message is 'stay home'

Principals were asked to remind families that “the most important measure is to stay home if you are unwell”.

“Many children might have a runny nose or a slight cough in winter season."

"However, if a child is feeling unwell they should be at home.” 

Children who have a fever, cough, and sore throat should stay at home until those symptoms have finished.

Staying home when unwell will help prevent the spread to other children, families and staff, the letter added.

Principals were also reminded in the letter of infection prevention and control measures, such as covering coughs and sneezes and keeping hands clean.

Many of the measures that we all got used to with Covid-19 are still important.

"Hygiene measures such as these should be encouraged for everyone. These measures help stop the spread of infection.” 

Families are also encouraged to make sure their children are up to date on all recommended vaccinations.

“Routine childhood vaccinations protect against many significant viral and bacterial infections.” 

Children and young people with underlying conditions, are at increased risk of severe complications from flu and are recommended the flu vaccine.

