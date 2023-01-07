Adoption rights campaigner brands Birth Information and Tracing Act as inadequate

The Birth Information and Tracing Act has been branded as inadequate by an adoption rights campaigner because of delays relating to the provision of information.

Since October 3, close to 6,000 applications for information were received by Tusla and the Adoption Authority of Ireland (AAI) under the legislation, when the service went live.

An additional 2,652 applications for tracing were received since the same date, up to December 12, according to information provided in a parliamentary question by Roderic O'Gorman, the minister for children.

Mr O’Gorman said that processing the initial volume of information requests is proving to be a challenge, “reflecting decades of pent-up and increasing demand”.

“As of Monday 12 December, the two agencies have processed and issued over 800 requests for information, with more due for completion and issue each day," he said.

He added that in addition to information and tracing services, applications are continuing to be made to the Contact Preference Register, and the AAI has successfully identified 196 matches for relatives for whom they are facilitating contact.

Claire McGettrick of the Adoption Rights Alliance and the Clann Project said, however, that the legislation is not adequate and described elements of it as “convoluted”.

Under the legislation, applicants hoped to receive a response to their applications for either information or tracing services within 90 days.

Convoluted and arduous

"For example, how birth certificates are issued involves quite a convoluted and arduous process," she said.

Mr O’Gorman said he is “deeply aware of the disappointment and frustration caused to applicants receiving a notification indicating that there will be a delay in the compilation and release of their information”.

He said he has been assured that additional staff members are being reassigned to work exclusively on processing applications and that people will be informed about the status of their application.

Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O’Sullivan said the delay being experienced by applicants under the legislation is disappointing.