Man arrested after €1m cannabis seizure in Dundalk

Cannabis which was seized by Gardai in Dundalk. Picture: Garda Press Office

Thu, 05 Jan, 2023 - 07:18
David Kent

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of a nationwide operation after they discovered 50kg of cannabis in Dundalk.

Officers conducted a search on the Ecco Road, Dundalk, shortly before 4pm on Tuesday as part of Operation Tara.

In the search, 50kg of cannabis herb was recovered, with an estimated street value of €1m.

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and was taken to Dundalk Garda station where he is currently detained.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara; an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on in the summer of 2021. 

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that investigations were ongoing.

