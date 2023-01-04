Man, 22, arrested after seizure of cocaine worth €339,500

During a search operation led by gardaí and Revenue officers, almost 5kg of the drug was discovered earlier today.

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 20:50
Sally Gorman

A 22-year-old man has been arrested after cocaine worth €339,500 was seized in the North Dublin area.

Almost 5kg of the drug was discovered during a search operation by gardaí and Revenue officers earlier today.

The man is currently being held at Swords Garda Station under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996. 

Ongoing investigations are targeting organised crime groups and the importation and sale and supply of illegal drugs. 

Anyone who has any information on drug smuggling can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

