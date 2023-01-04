Two men arrested in relation to murder of man whose body was found wrapped in carpet

Two men arrested in relation to murder of man whose body was found wrapped in carpet

Garda at the field in Kilbride, Co Meath, where a man's body was found on December 10. Picture: Garrett White

Wed, 04 Jan, 2023 - 17:03
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Two further arrests have been made in relation to the murder of Mahamud Ilyas, whose body was found in Co Meath last month.

The body of the 22-year-old was found wrapped in carpet on lands at Belgree Lane in Kilbride on December 10.

Two men aged in their 20s were arrested by Gardaí on Wednesday morning, which brings the total number of arrests in relation to the murder probe to four.

Days after Mr Ilyas’ body was found, a male aged in his late teens and a man aged in his 50s were arrested as part of the investigation.

They were later released without charge as a file was prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The two men arrested on Wednesday are being detained at Blanchardstown Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí's investigations are continuing.

Gardaí continue to investigate man's body found wrapped in carpet in Meath

