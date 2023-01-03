Youths on scramblers assaulted delivery driver before hijacking his motorcycle in Tallaght

A group of young men on scramblers assaulted a delivery driver before hijacking his motorcycle in Tallaght on New Year's Day.
The hijacking took place on Cheeverstown Rd around 3.10pm where the man in his 20s was carrying out food deliveries in the area.
The motorcycle was later recovered by gardaí having been abandoned on the N81.
The injured man is continuing to recover from the incident and has since received medical treatment for his injures.
Investigating gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.
They are particularly appealing to those with video footage, including dashcam, from Cheeverstown Rd or surrounding areas at that time to make contact.
- Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.