Youths on scramblers assaulted delivery driver before hijacking his motorcycle in Tallaght

Youths on scramblers assaulted delivery driver before hijacking his motorcycle in Tallaght

The hijacking took place on Cheeverstown Rd around 3.10pm where the man in his 20s was carrying out food deliveries in the area.

Tue, 03 Jan, 2023 - 22:22
Sally Gorman

A group of young men on scramblers assaulted a delivery driver before hijacking his motorcycle in Tallaght on New Year's Day.

The hijacking took place on Cheeverstown Rd around 3.10pm where the man in his 20s was carrying out food deliveries in the area.

The motorcycle was later recovered by gardaí having been abandoned on the N81. 

The injured man is continuing to recover from the incident and has since received medical treatment for his injures.

Investigating gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

They are particularly appealing to those with video footage, including dashcam, from Cheeverstown Rd or surrounding areas at that time to make contact.

  • Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.

Read More

'She came to Ireland to follow her dream, but now that dream has been shattered'

More in this section

More than €40k raised for Bruna's fund as her family and friends plan vigil  More than €40k raised for Bruna's fund as her family and friends plan vigil 
Meng Hongwei Interpol issue 'red notices' to two Irishmen on Most Wanted List
Body of woman, 70s, found on side of road in Leitrim Body of woman, 70s, found on side of road in Leitrim
Youths on scramblers assaulted delivery driver before hijacking his motorcycle in Tallaght

Jason Corbett killing: accused asks for change of location to receive 'impartial trial'

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.235 s