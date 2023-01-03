Interpol issue 'red notices' to two Irishmen on Most Wanted List

Two Irish men who appear on Interpol’s Most Wanted List have been issued “red notices” by the police organisation.

James Staurvik and Conor Vincent D’Monte are the two Irish citizens who have been handed these notices.

A red notice is a request to law enforcement around the world, instructing them to locate and provisionally arrest the person in question, pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

The two men are wanted in relation to an alleged murder/manslaughter and a conspiracy to commit murder.

Conor Vincent D’Monte, aged 44, is facing one count of first-degree murder, alongside three counts relating to conspiracy to commit murder in Canada.

Mr D’Monte was on the run from authorities for 11 years up until his arrest in Puerto Rico last year.

He had been living under the alias of Johnny Williams for several years, and had multiple identities he used over the years.

Mr D’Monte became known to authorities following the shooting of Canadian gangster Kevin LeClair, in which they believed he played a vital role.

He also faces charges of plotting to kill two other gang members.

The Irish national is currently in a prison in Puerto Rico as he awaits extradition to face justice.

Dublin native James Staurvik is wanted by police in the Netherlands in connection with his alleged role in the murder of Adam Sawaryn Radowslag.

Mr Staurvik, aged 39, is thought to have killed Mr Radowslig in his home in the town of Mijdrecht on October 7, 2011.

The Dublin man, who was 28 at the time, had been living under the alias of ‘Niall James Byrne’.

After witnesses claimed they had seen the pair arguing moments before Mr Radowslig’s death, Mr Staurvik was noted as a prime suspect in the case.

Mr Staurvik’s red notice states he speaks both Irish and English.