One man killed and another injured after collision with parked car in Westmeath

A man has been killed and a second injured after the car they were driving struck a parked car and a wall in Westmeath.
Shortly before 9.30pm on Monday evening, the emergency services were alerted after a car struck another parked car and wall while traveling on the R148 at Griffinstown near Kinnegad.
Both occupants of the car were treated at the scene, where the passenger, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead.
The driver, a man also aged 20, was removed by ambulance to the Regional Hospital Mullingar. His injures are not life threatening.
The parked car was unoccupied at the time.
Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the scene and the road at the crash site is currently closed. Local traffic diversions are in place. The local coroner has been notified.
A Garda spokesperson said: "Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also asking motorists video footage (including dash cam) who were travelling on the R148 in either direction at the time of the collision, to make it available to them."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar garda station on (044) 938 4000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.