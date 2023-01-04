House prices rise by 6% in 2022 but new report hints at hope for 2023

House prices rose by 6% across Ireland in 2022 but the supply has started to strengthen again, a new report has shown.

The annual Daft.ie House Price report, published on Wednesday morning, highlighted the average prices for buying in every county in Ireland.64,000 homes were put up for sale during 2022, a level of supply similar to 2018.

The number of homes available nationally to buy on December 1st stood at just over 15,200.

There was better news on the supply front in Munster, as there were almost 4,100 properties on the market in Munster on December 1st, up 19% from slightly above 3,400 on the same date a year ago.

This, according to the report's author Ronan Lyons, is a sign that the flow of properties onto the market has almost fully recovered from the pandemic.

Mr Lyons even suggested that 2023 could see the closest thing to balance that Ireland has seen in its sales market for quite some time.

He noted that though the supply has increased, the availability of homes nationwide is still tight.

“The sales market in Ireland was not over the course of the last 12 months one where supply was adequate to meet demand,” he said.

At time of writing, there were 1,988 properties for sale in Cork on Daft.ie, while Limerick had 752 properties available and there were 400 in Waterford.

A man passes an estate agent's window in Clapham, London.

The average listed price nationwide in the final quarter of 2022 for a property was €309,941, rising 6.1% on this time last year.

However, that is a fall compared to a 8.1% increase in 2021 and 7.7% increase in 2020.

Unsurprisingly, Dublin is the most expensive area to buy a house in, with a property in the South County Dublin area setting potential homeowners back €646,976 on average.

Buying in Dublin city will cost you about €465,401 south of the Liffey or €390,723 on the northside.

In Munster, prices jumped on average by 6%.The largest annual rise was in Kerry, with the average listed price now €254,169, a 9.8% increase on 2021.

Prices in Waterford county rose by 7.7% to €294,547, with a similar situation in Waterford city, which saw a year-on-year rise of 6.4% to €225,465.

Cork county as a whole jumped by 5.5% year-on-year to €271,953, with an average list price of €324,840 for a property in Cork city.

That is a rise of just 3.3% - the lowest year-on-year increase nationwide alongside Monaghan.

The average asking price for a one-bedroomed apartment in the city is €156,000, with a two-bedroomed house garnering a €193,000 asking price on average.

The lowest prices on average in Munster came in Tipperary (€224,984, up 6.9% year-on-year), while Limerick (€230,181, up 6.4%) and Clare (€234,126, up 5.7%) also rose.

The cheapest counties to buy in in 2022 were Leitrim (€173,215), Longord (€184,985), Sligo (€190,011) and Roscommon (€193,253).

Mr Lyons concluded: “As supply recovers and demand appears to be more uncertain, 2023 may bring the closest to a sales market in balance that Ireland has seen for some time.”

The Daft.ie House Price report is Ireland’s longest-running house price report, having first launched in 2005.

It combines information from the Daft.ie archives with data from Ireland’s Residential Property Price Register and is published every quarter.