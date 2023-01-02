Further arrests made in connection with violent incident at Killarney direct provision centre

Emergency services at the scene at Hotel Killarney where four people were injured. Picture: Padraig Healy

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 20:35
Anne Lucey

Gardaí have made four further arrests in their investigation into a violent incident in a hotel-turned-direct provision centre in Killarney on Sunday night.

Two men remain in custody in Killarney Garda Station following the disorder at the hotel during which four other men were hospitalised.

The men are believed to be suffering from knife wounds and other injuries. Several emergency vehicles attended.

No one was seriously injured in the incident.

Hotel Killarney is home to 400 direct provision applicants alone, with a further 400 in other longer-established direct provision accommodation.

Killarney Asylum Seeker Initiative, which works with asylum seekers and refugees in Killarney and the wider area, also expressed serious concern about the concentration of so many people in these locations.

“We don’t have the services — health, education, or other services — to deal with such numbers,” said a Kasi spokeswoman.

"It is putting enormous strain on the town."

