New IRA '2023 message' heavily criticised

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has called on the New IRA to “get off the backs of local people” and end its campaign of violence.

The comment came after the dissident group issued a New Year’s statement in which it “rededicated” itself to use “all means” to end British rule in the North.

The Police Federation for Northern Ireland said the statement reflected “backward” thinking and said the group terrorised their own communities and sought "to murder or maim” police.

Last November, two PSNI officers escaped injury in Strabane in a mortar attack claimed by the New IRA.

New IRA statement

The New Year’s statement issued by the New IRA said Ireland “remains under occupation” and that national sovereignty was “denied by a foreign government”.

It said: “The Irish Republican Army will use all means at its disposal to break this bondage. Volunteers and its leadership are determined to spearhead this action.

“The Irish Republican Army, at this time, rededicate ourselves to achieving our ultimate goal — the establishment of a 32 County Socialist Republic.”

Commenting, Mr Eastwood said: "These groups have absolutely nothing to offer our communities and I would ask them to get off the backs of local people and leave the stage for good."

He urged them "to stop disrupting the lives of those they falsely claim to represent".

A spokesperson for the PFNI said: "These people terrorise their communities and seek to murder or maim our officers — men and women who work to counter terrorism, the scourge of drugs, general crime and to make our towns and cities safer places. They deserve nothing but the contempt of the entire community. Our message is simple: call them out and help the police put these people behind bars where they belong.”

Dieter Reinisch, University of Galway academic and author of a new book on IRA prisoners during the peace process, said that despite the damage caused by MI5 informers, the group was still active around Derry and West Tyrone.

“It is no surprise that the New Year’s Statement from the organisation first appeared in Derry," he said. "It also reflects the power base within the organisation.”

He said the Derry faction was “willing to continue attacks on the PSNI” as well as vigilante activity, such as punishment beatings and shootings.

He thought it was unlikely they could increase the number of attacks, saying they “currently lack the strength and resources”.