Children's hospitals dealing with 'astronomical' number of self-harm presentations 

Children's hospitals are dealing with an "astronomical" number of self-harm presentations, two leading psychiatrists have warned.

Dr Mary Cannon, consultant psychiatrist and member of the College of Psychiatrists of Ireland, described the situation as a "hidden epidemic" that is being exacerbated by the fact there are only a "handful" of adolescent inpatient mental health beds in Dublin.

Her colleague, consultant psychiatrist Dr Michele Hill, described the mental health issues among young people, particularly those self-harming, as "shocking".

"Despite all the awareness campaigns and all the 'wellbeing' kind of education, the rates of moderate to severe mental health conditions, the rates of self-harm and suicidal ideation, are not going down," Dr Hill said. "They are going up."

Dr Cannon said: "The emergency departments are bearing the brunt of this. Hospitals are seeing an increase in 16- to 19-year-olds presenting, but the children's hospitals, there's a real crisis going on there.

"The amount of presentations with self-harm into the emergency departments of the children's hospitals, particularly in Dublin, is astronomical.

It's going up and up... You go into the wards, a high proportion of the beds will be taken up with young people who've had suicide attempts or have psychiatric issues.

"This is a hidden epidemic. The children's hospitals are bearing the brunt of this because they've so few [inpatient mental health] beds for that age group."

Dr Cannon said a lot of the young people who present at emergency departments will need admission to a mental health bed, which is an issue.

"The number of beds for adolescents is very small," she added. "It is getting smaller because it's hard to staff these units."

"If a young person, a 16- or 17-year-old presents in crisis, a suicide crisis to emergency department, we may have no option but to admit them to an adult beds because there will be no adolescent bed available."

Dr Cannon said the number of psychiatric beds has decreased by about tenfold since the 1960s and is continuing to fall.

Dr Cannon and Dr Hill argue "a complete shift" in the way the country operates its mental health services for young people is needed.

Dr Cannon added: "The Government needs to really admit there's an issue, admit that there's a lack of resources, admit there aren't enough beds. There aren't enough [medical] teams. And then they they need to just put more resources in."

