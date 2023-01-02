Journalist Brian Hutton dies suddenly aged 46

Journalist Brian Hutton dies suddenly aged 46

Journalist and Irish Times contributor Brian Hutton who died suddenly aged 46.

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 08:47
David Kent

The journalist Brian Hutton has died suddenly at the age of 46.

He became ill on Saturday and passed away that afternoon.

Mr Hutton was the deputy news editor of the Press Association (PA) news agency for more than 10 years.

From Derry, Mr Hutton began his career at the Belfast Telegraph in 2003. 

He did freelance work for the Daily Mirror, providing northwest coverage until 2004.

Irish Examiner editor Tom Fitzpatrick said: "We are sad to learn of the death of Brian. Irish Examiner staff who worked with him during his time at PA, or met him in recent years, recall him being a gentleman, brilliant reporter and a loyal colleague. Our condolences to his family, colleagues and friends."

The northern editor of The Irish Times, Freya McClements, said he was "the best of journalists, the best of friends and the best of men."

She told the Irish Times: "In the last week alone Brian featured prominently in reports of the release of the State papers and it is fitting that his byline was above another article in the paper on the day he died.

"As a journalist, Brian was curious, quick-witted and with a keen news sense; he was also warm and genuine.

"Above all, he was a devoted father to his daughter Issy."

Read More

Two men arrested after stabbings at direct provision centre in Killarney

More in this section

Kite surfer rescued after drifting off Irish coast and becoming entangled in kite lines Kite surfer rescued after drifting off Irish coast and becoming entangled in kite lines
Man in custody after body of woman, 28, found at Cork flat Man in custody after body of woman, 28, found at Cork flat
Increased funding for councils to return vacant homes to use Increased funding for councils to return vacant homes to use
Journalist Brian Hutton dies suddenly aged 46

Status yellow fog and ice warning to bring dangerous road conditions this morning

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.254 s