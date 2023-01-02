Journalist Brian Hutton dies suddenly aged 46

The journalist Brian Hutton has died suddenly at the age of 46.

He became ill on Saturday and passed away that afternoon.

Mr Hutton was the deputy news editor of the Press Association (PA) news agency for more than 10 years.

From Derry, Mr Hutton began his career at the Belfast Telegraph in 2003.

He did freelance work for the Daily Mirror, providing northwest coverage until 2004.

Irish Examiner editor Tom Fitzpatrick said: "We are sad to learn of the death of Brian. Irish Examiner staff who worked with him during his time at PA, or met him in recent years, recall him being a gentleman, brilliant reporter and a loyal colleague. Our condolences to his family, colleagues and friends."

The northern editor of The Irish Times, Freya McClements, said he was "the best of journalists, the best of friends and the best of men."

She told the Irish Times: "In the last week alone Brian featured prominently in reports of the release of the State papers and it is fitting that his byline was above another article in the paper on the day he died.

"As a journalist, Brian was curious, quick-witted and with a keen news sense; he was also warm and genuine.

"Above all, he was a devoted father to his daughter Issy."