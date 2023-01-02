Status yellow fog and ice warning to bring dangerous road conditions this morning

A plunge in temperatures below freezing on Sunday evening has caused road conditions nationally to be "hazardous" this morning.

A status yellow ice and fog warning remains in place for the entire island since 11pm on Sunday, with icy patches and freezing fog lingering to start 2023.

The joint warnings from Met Éireann and the UK Met Office expire at 11am, but it doesn't appear like things will get much warmer as the day progresses.

In their latest forecast, published shortly after 5am, Met Éireann have warned that things will remain cold for much of the country.

They predict highest temperatures of just one to six degrees generally, coupled with light variable breezes.

They added: "Other than a few stray showers near northwest coasts this morning, it will be mostly dry and as the fog gradually breaks up, good sunny spells will develop. Winds will freshen later ahead of a band of rain extending into the southwest during the evening."

While most of the island will see similar conditions tonight to what there was on Sunday, it appears that Munster may escape the worst of things.

The forecast continued: "Cloudy and windy with outbreaks of rain extending northeast across the country with some drier interludes at times. Lowest temperatures of -1C to 4C over all but Munster, coolest in Ulster where an early frost is possible, much milder though in Munster and it will become much milder everywhere as the night goes on, in fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds veering southwesterly."

Temperatures will swing the other way as we go in to Tuesday, with highs of 13 degrees.

However, that will come alongside heavy rain showers moving across the country.