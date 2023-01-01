Suspected cocaine worth £100,000 found in car in Co Antrim

Police have recovered a substantial quantity of suspected cocaine following a search of a car in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

Shortly after 7.30pm on Friday, officers from Newtownabbey local policing team were conducting a patrol in the Mallusk Road area when they observed a parked grey Volkswagen Passat car.

A man inside the car was spoken to by officers before he got out and made off from police across nearby fields.

A search was then carried out of the vehicle and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 was recovered.

Efforts are ongoing to locate the man.

Suspected cocaine recovered following search of car in Mallusk on Friday evening. pic.twitter.com/jr1r6gn8tF — Police Antrim and Newtownabbey (@PSNIANDistrict) January 1, 2023

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Drugs have no place in our community.

“If you have any concerns about the use or supply of illegal drugs in your area call police on 101.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Meanwhile, police have seized a quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £25,000 following a search in Banbridge on Saturday.

An estimated £25,000 of suspected class A controlled drugs seized in Banbridge https://t.co/j4UqxSOlIt pic.twitter.com/ToE60GF0en — Police Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon (@PSNIABC) January 1, 2023

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 4.15pm, police noticed a blue Ford Focus car that was travelling at excess speed in the Drumsallagh Road area of the town.

“Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver and passenger, before they made off from the scene.

“Following a pursuit, the area was searched and the drugs were recovered.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate the two men who were travelling in the car.

“As a result of the search, over £25,000 of suspected class A controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.”