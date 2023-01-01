Suspected cocaine worth £100,000 found in car in Co Antrim

Suspected cocaine worth £100,000 found in car in Co Antrim

Drugs recovered by police in Newtownabbey (PSNI/PA)

Sun, 01 Jan, 2023 - 15:35
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police have recovered a substantial quantity of suspected cocaine following a search of a car in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

Shortly after 7.30pm on Friday, officers from Newtownabbey local policing team were conducting a patrol in the Mallusk Road area when they observed a parked grey Volkswagen Passat car.

A man inside the car was spoken to by officers before he got out and made off from police across nearby fields.

A search was then carried out of the vehicle and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 was recovered.

Efforts are ongoing to locate the man.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Drugs have no place in our community.

“If you have any concerns about the use or supply of illegal drugs in your area call police on 101.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Meanwhile, police have seized a quantity of suspected class A controlled drugs with an estimated street value of £25,000 following a search in Banbridge on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 4.15pm, police noticed a blue Ford Focus car that was travelling at excess speed in the Drumsallagh Road area of the town.

“Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver and passenger, before they made off from the scene.

“Following a pursuit, the area was searched and the drugs were recovered.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate the two men who were travelling in the car.

“As a result of the search, over £25,000 of suspected class A controlled drugs are now safely off our streets.”

More in this section

Belfast woman who made plea to Tony Blair feels betrayed 25 years after peace agreement Belfast woman who made plea to Tony Blair feels betrayed 25 years after peace agreement
Irish budget 2023 Households will get second €200 energy credit from today
Leo Varadkar becomes Taoiseach Government to consider extending cost-of-living support measures beyond February
DrugsPlace: Northern Ireland
Provisional police figures show an increase in the number of road deaths in Ireland in 2022 (Niall Carson/PA)

Road deaths rose 13% last year, provisional figures show

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.239 s