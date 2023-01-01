Pedestrian deaths double in 2022

The number of pedestrians dying in incidents on Irish roads doubled in 2022, as Cork and Dublin recorded the highest number of fatalities from road deaths in the country.

In all, the 155 deaths on the roads last year represented a 13% rise on 2021 according to provisional figures published on Sunday by the Road Safety Authority.

This is the highest number since 2016, when 182 road deaths were reported.

A further 1,292 people were seriously injured in road crashes, while one in five drivers and passengers killed were found not to have been wearing a seatbelt, the RSA said.

Nearly three quarters (73%) of fatalities occurred on a rural road, while almost four in five (78%) of those killed were male.

Just under one quarter (23%) of all deaths were recorded in Cork (13), Dublin (13), and Limerick (10).

The number of pedestrians killed on the roads was 41 in 2022, an increase of 21 from the previous year. The number of drivers killed fell by 10 to 60, but drivers still accounted for the highest proportion of fatalities at 39%.

Seven cyclists were killed last year, the same number as in 2021. One death was recorded for an e-scooter driver/passenger.

There were also 23 deaths in motorcyclists in 2022, up one from the previous year.

Strategy to reduce deaths and serious injuries

The Government’s strategy through to 2030 aims to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on Irish roads by 50%. This would mean the number of deaths reduces to 72 or lower per year, and serious injuries down to 630 or lower.

Interim targets would see Ireland reduce road deaths to 122 or lower by the end of 2024.

Entering 2023, gardaí have appealed to road users to think about their actions and behaviours, and urged people to look out for one another.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman said: “During 2022 we continued our focus on the road traffic life-saver detections of speeding, mobile phone use, seatbelt offences, and driving while intoxicated.

“All of these behaviours are leading factors in reducing serious injury and death on our roads.

"2022 saw almost 200,000 speeding offences detected, over 5,800 detected for not wearing a seatbelt, over 18,200 people using their mobile phones, and over 9,100 people arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated through drink or drugs or a combination of both.”

The RSA said that one of its key priorities this year will be promoting safer speeds on the roads, and urging drivers to slow down and to take care for pedestrians and cyclists.

Chief executive Sam Waide said: “A recent RSA observational survey found that 77% of drivers were driving in excess of the posted speed limit of 50km/h.

“Urging drivers to slow down on 80km/h and 100km/h rural roads will also be an important area for the RSA next year given the fact that 69% of fatal crashes happened on these roads in 2022.”