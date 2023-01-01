Households will get second €200 energy credit from today

All households in the country will begin receiving their second €200 electricity credit of the winter as we enter 2023, as families in difficulty paying their bills are being urged to engage with their energy supplier.

Over 2.2 million households will begin to receive the next €200 credit from today (1 January), according to the Government.

Depending on their billing cycle, people will see the credit on their bill during January or February.

This is the second of three such credits announced as part of the cost-of-living measures under Budget 2023. The next €200 will be given to households under the March/April billing cycle.

The Government said “specific arrangements” were in place for customers using prepay or pay-as-you-go meters.

The majority of prepay meters will accept the credit in full but there are a small number of older prepayment meters which, due to their age and inbuilt monetary limits, will require the customer to redeem their credit over three separate transactions.

However, each time, they’ll have to top up by €10 to receive the additional €200 in three installments of €90, €90 and €20.

In cases where a tenant pays their landlord for their electricity, and don’t have an account in their own name, the Government said it is the “expectation” that landlords will pass on the credit to their tenants.

The Department of Communications has said it has partnered with the Residential Tenancies Board to ensure this is communicated across the rental sector, to both landlords and tenants.

It added that those using and ultimately paying for electricity, whether it be in their bills or in their rent payments, should be beneficiaries of the scheme.

Mediation service where disputes arise

Where disputes arise, and cannot be resolved, the advice is to avail of the RTB’s free mediation service or apply for an adjudication from the rental sector watchdog.

The €600 energy credit for all electricity customers will cost the Exchequer €1.2bn, and came as part of a wider €4.1bn package of one-off measures included in Budget 2023.

“The Government is acutely aware of recent increases in the cost of living and the impact of rising inflation right across the economy. Increased energy costs have played a significant role in this due to rising energy costs internationally and, more acutely, due to the crisis in Ukraine,” Minister for Communications Eamon Ryan said.

“We know that everyone is working as hard as they can for their families and households, and that rising costs are making it ever-more expensive to do the weekly shop, to fill the car and pay the bills — especially as we face into the new year.”

Mr Ryan said the measures brought in by Government are “insulating most households from rising prices this winter” and that the situation will continue to be monitored.

He also said those seeking additional support paying their bills should engage with their energy supplier in the first instance.

“People in need of further support can apply for an Additional Needs Payment (provided by the Department of Social Protection),” he said.

“This includes customers on a pay-as-you-go meter who may need immediate financial assistance to keep their energy on. Every effort will be made to ensure that anyone in financial distress, and who qualifies, receives an Additional Needs Payment on the same day or as soon as possible where it relates to electricity and heating.”