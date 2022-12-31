New Year to bring hail, thunder and lightning, says Met Éireann

2023 is set to get off to a cold and wet start with the risk of thunder and lightning, according to Met Éireann.

The forecaster said that showery outbreaks of rain will help to ring in the New Year tonight, with the possibility of hail and thunder.

"Mostly cloudy this morning with patchy rain or drizzle dying out," it said.

"It will become mostly dry for a time, but further outbreaks of rain will develop this afternoon, pushing gradually northwards over the province. Some heavy falls with potential for hail and lightning."

However, it will stay mild with highest temperatures of 6C to 9C before dropping to 3C to 6C tonight.

"It looks set to be mostly cloudy on New Year's Eve night with showery outbreaks of rain along with the continued possibility for hail and thunder."

New Year's Day

The first day of 2023 is expected to be "a rather chilly day with sunny spells and showers, some heavy with hail and thunder possible", giving way to a "changeable and often unsettled" week.

"Cold at first but turning milder later," it added.

It will be cold and frosty in many areas on Sunday night with long clear spells and just isolated rain or hail showers, giving way to a bright and largely dry day on Monday "with sunshine and just a few showers, mainly affecting coastal counties of the south and west".

"Dry and quite cold on Monday night with clear spells and a touch of frost in the north of the country. However, turning less cold later as rain pushes in from the south."

Temperatures are set to vary between 0C and 4C on Monday night as a fresh to strong southerly breeze will develop overnight.

"Patchy rain will clear on Tuesday morning and it will become largely dry for a time. However, a further spell of rain will spread from the south during the day.

"A milder day with highest temperatures of between 7C and 12C, mildest in the south. There will be a fresh to strong and gusty southerly breeze. Windy on Tuesday night with widespread rain or drizzle."

Wednesday will be "fresh and blustery with sunny spells and showers", the showers frequent across the western half of the country, while it will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times.