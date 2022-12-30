Third of electricity customers tell regulator they are struggling to pay their bills 

A third of electricity customers and almost half of gas customers have told the energy regulator they are struggling to manage their bills.

In its annual consumer survey, compiled by Behaviour and Attitudes, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) describes a "worryingly large proportion" of customers who say the hikes are just too much for their households.

According to the most recent CSO data, the cost of electricity bills have risen 63.5% in the past year while gas bills have nearly doubled, rising 88.7%.

With energy companies all hiking their prices multiple times this year and last, it means that customers are now paying at least €1,000 more on average for their electricity and a similar amount on their gas bills than they were before.

Depending on the supplier, it could mean electricity bills have risen as high as €1,700-€2,000 since prices first began skyrocketing towards the end of 2020.

The level of customers in arrears has remained “relatively stable”, the CRU said, at around 3% of electricity and 6% of gas customers.

However, it said there has been a substantial increase in the number of survey respondents who noted difficulties in paying their bills due to increased costs.

Vulnerable customers

The issue is especially true for vulnerable customers, it said, with some 62% of such electricity customers and 58% of gas customers saying they find it difficult to pay their energy bills.

“There is an enduring challenge in managing the gap between the experience of vulnerable customers (in terms of advancing age, medical conditions) and those who are economically constrained, compared with the rest of the population,” the CRU said.

“Vulnerable customers have consistently lower levels of satisfaction across the price and service-based metrics, report higher incidences of arrears and a greater probability of having to delay, displace or partially pay their energy bill.

"This is paired with a lower likelihood of being aware of CRU resulting in vulnerable customers being less advised of the protections offered, given their specific and unique circumstances.”

Understanding of bills

Furthermore, the proportion of customers who say they understand how their gas or electricity bill is calculated has declined as has the number of customers who say they’ve submitted their own electricity meter reading in the past 12 months.

CRU said: “The number of electricity customers who open and read their bill has dropped slightly to 86% compared to 91% in 2021, while those reading every bill have remained steady at just under 50%.

“Given the current soaring energy prices and cost-of-living crisis, it is somewhat surprising that the rate of consumer engagement with the bill has not increase.”

For those on prepayment meters, 5% of electricity customers ad 17% of gas customers said they’ve experienced a disconnection lasting more than 24 hours.

“This is potentially likely due to the seasonal nature of gas heating or to self-disconnection practices focused on cost saving,” CRU said.

Switching suppliers

Given soaring prices, the rate of switching rose in 2022 with 23% of electricity customers and 27% of gas customers changing suppliers, compared to 19% and 20% in 2021 respectively.

Consumers are in the pursuit of savings wherever possible, and the majority are finding this in switching energy suppliers with two in three electricity customers and three in five gas customers noting that they achieved savings by the amount expected, CRU said.

However, among those not switching, near three in five say it’s either due to having no reason to switch of the complexity and hassle of switching.

Furthermore, consumers expressed a willingness to be able to track their electricity use, with most saying they would like to do so through an app.