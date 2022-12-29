President leads Irish tributes to 'perhaps the greatest player ever'

President Michael D Higgins last night led Irish tributes to the legendary Brazilian footballer Pelé, describing him as “perhaps the greatest player ever to play the game”.

“I had the pleasure of meeting Pelé on a number of occasions in the 1980s and 1990s and our last meeting was on a working visit to Mexico in 2013 in Guadalajara,” he said.

“In each of our meetings I was struck by that same sense of joy with which he graced the football pitch.”

The soccer star had a famously gruelling schedule of travelling to play in matches for his club side Santos, which even took in a visit to Dublin’s Dalymount Park in 1972 for an exhibition game. Then-taoiseach Jack Lynch was said to be one of those keen for him to autograph his match programme in the dressingroom afterwards.

However, the man born Edson Arantes do Nascimento was best known for his exploits at the World Cup, and President Higgins said it was poignant that Pelé died so soon after this year’s tournament, calling it “the greatest stage, which he graced like no other”.

President Higgins said it was poignant that Pelé died so soon after this year’s World Cup, calling it 'the greatest stage, which he graced like no other'. Picture Sven Simon/PA

“From his goals seen in black and white as a 17-year-old in Sweden in 1958 to his technicolour triumph with arguably the greatest ever Brazilian team in Mexico 12 years later in 1970, Pelé’s name will always be synonymous with the World Cup as its only three-time winner,” he said.

Indeed his name will forever be synonymous with football itself, as perhaps the greatest player ever to play the game.

"In addition to his remarkable talent and record-breaking goalscoring feats, the sheer joy with which he embraced the game will continue to inspire and bring people to the sport for generations to come.

“That was a spirit which he brought beyond the pitch and reflected in his life after retirement, where he lent support to many humanitarian causes.”

Former FAI CEO John Delaney with Pelé during his visit to Ireland in 2009. Picture: James Crombie/Inpho

Minister for Sport Thomas Byrne said he was “deeply saddened” to hear of the great footballer’s death, calling him a “philanthropist and inspiration to all who play ‘the beautiful game’”.

“Pelé visited Ireland a number of times, including Meath in 2009, where he officially opened Dunboyne AFC,” he said.

Minister of State Jack Chambers, who until recently was minister for sport, paid tribute to Pelé as a “true legend of football who inspired so many and one of the greatest ever to play the game”.