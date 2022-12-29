250 organ transplants carried out in 2022 alone

Two hundred and fifty organ transplants have taken place in the country this year, as reported by the HSE’s Organ Donation Transplant Ireland Office.

The donations came from 86 deceased and 33 living organ donors and their families.

Between the three national transplant centres, a total of 163 kidney, 10 heart, 18 lung, 51 liver and eight pancreas transplants were completed.

Of the 163 kidney donations, 33 of these came from living donors.

Clinical lead of HSE Organ Donation and Transplant Ireland Dr Catherine Motherway spoke about the life-changing impact organ donation has on both recipients and donor families.

“At the end of each year, those of us who work in organ donation and transplantation wish to acknowledge our donors, both living and deceased. They are the very essence or our transplant programmes. It is sometimes hard to convey how much we appreciate their gift.

Behind each figure in this report are lives transformed by a transplant by virtue of the enormous generosity of families who, in the most difficult circumstances, honour their loved ones wishes by choosing to donate their organs.”

“We hope that our donor families may find comfort and some consolation in knowing that their gift has saved and changed the lives of others,” she added.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly: 'Organ donation is an act of altruism, often made at times of great sadness and grief, which provides the recipients of donated organs with the gift of a new life.'

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, said: “Organ donation is an act of altruism, often made at times of great sadness and grief, which provides the recipients of donated organs with the gift of a new life.”

Mr Donnelly acknowledges the hard work and dedication shown by staff in “intensive care units, transplant centres, and in HSE’s Organ Donation and Transplant Ireland”, without whom none of this process would be possible.

“At any one time, around 500 people are waiting for a transplant.”

Mr Donnelly urged families to make their wishes known by speaking to their loved ones “about organ donation and its role in saving lives”.

Transplant recipient Patrick Eustace described the kidney donation he received 25 years ago as “life changing”, saying it has allowed him to “live a totally normal life since”, something he could only have dreamed of before.

“Organ donation can offer, either in the times of darkness or through the living donor program, a chance to beget new life to our friends, family, neighbours, and colleagues. It can offer a young girl or boy an opportunity at life that they might not otherwise have had.”

Mr Eustace said although it was a difficult subject to speak about, having a conversation with your next of kin about intentions surrounding organ donation can offer “reassurance” for family members “in the event of their untimely passing”.

Once again, the HSE’s Organ Donation Transplant Office is appealing to the public to #HaveThatConversation.

Despite the positive stories of successful transplants, a number of patients die each year while waiting for a transplant to become available.

“We encourage the public to share their views on organ donation with their families and loved ones so that their wishes are made known.”

Organ Donation and Transplant figures 2022:

2022 (up to Thursday, December 29) Number of Deceased Donors 86 Number of Living Donors 33 Total 119