All six State pathology positions held by women

Dr Linda Mulligan was appointed Chief State Pathologist in February 2021. File picture: Collins Courts

Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 19:55
Ann Murphy

A new deputy State pathologist has been appointed, with all six pathology positions at the Office of the State pathologist now held by women for the first time.

The appointment earlier this month of Dr Jill Roman as a new deputy State pathologist brings to two the number of deputies at the office. Dr Yvonne McCarthy was also appointed to a deputy role this year.

Dr Linda Mulligan was appointed Chief State Pathologist in February 2021, following the retirement of Dr Marie Cassidy. Two State Pathologists joined the team in July 2021 - Dr Heidi Okkers and Dr SallyAnne Collis.

Dr Margot Bolster, Assistant State pathologist, has been attached to the office since 2003. According to the Department of Justice, the appointment of Dr Roman means that the office now has a full complement of consultant forensic pathologists.

A spokeswoman for the department added: “The department had previously experienced challenges in attracting candidates for State Pathology roles: this is not unique to Ireland, but rather reflects similar challenges encountered globally.” 

As well as dealing with homicides, the office also responds to cases involving drug-related deaths, road traffic accidents and deaths in custody, as well as the discovery of skeletal remains and cold case reviews.

Last year, the office dealt with 327 cases – down from 345 in 2020 and from 335 in 2019. According to the office’s annual report for 2021, 43 cases of skeletal remains were dealt with, including 28 of which were documented as animal bones and 15 as human bones.

The reported noted that the increase from 11 in 2020 and 27 in 2019 “was most likely due to increased public outdoor activity, and in part to new service level agreements with independent consultant forensic anthropologists”.

The Office of the State Pathologist is located with the Dublin District Coroner on the site of the former Garda Station in Whitehall in Dublin.

In July, then Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said that the office has been given a 14% increase in funding this year, adding: “Consideration is also being given to the question of developing future facilities so as to maintain a modern and efficient forensic pathology service.”

