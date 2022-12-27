Four people die in two separate crashes in Co Tyrone

Four people have died and five others were injured in two separate road crashes in Co Tyrone.

One woman, in her 40s, died after a one-vehicle crash on the M1 near Dungannon on Monday afternoon.

PSNI Sergeant Broderick from the Roads Policing Unit said police received a report just before 1.30pm that a blue Mercedes car had left the eastbound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction.

“Emergency services attended but the woman sadly died later in hospital as a result of her injuries,” he said.

Three people died when two vehicles collided in the Dungannon Road area of Cookstown shortly after 3.30pm.

Police named two of the victims as Patrick Rogers, 26, from Cookstown, and his mother-in-law Mary Duffy, 52, from Dungannon.

They were travelling in a red Nissan X-Trail with Mr Rogers’ wife and four children.

They were injured in the incident and taken to hospital. Police later said their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A third person, a woman aged 80, also died in the collision. She was the driver of a silver Volkswagen Golf.

Superintendent Stephen Murray said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families of the people who lost their lives on our roads. Any loss of life is a cause of great sadness and it feels particularly tragic at Christmas.

“I’d also like to commend members of the public who provided assistance at the scene of this collision and our officers and other emergency services for their caring and professional approach in these very tragic circumstances.”

Sinn Fein MLA Michelle O’Neill said it was “deeply tragic” to learn of the deaths.

“I offer my heartfelt sympathies to the families of those tragically killed and every best wish to those injured for a full and speedy recovery,” she said.

SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone said the community is “devastated”.

“This is the worst possible news any family could receive but particularly at this time of year,” he said.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police have appealed for anyone with information about either incident to contact them on 101.