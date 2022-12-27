Irish tourist dies in fall from train in Thailand

Irish tourist dies in fall from train in Thailand
Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 18:36
Associated Press Reporter

An Irish national has died after falling from a moving train in Thailand, police said.

The man – who was taking a tour in the west of the country – was identified as 45-year-old Patrick Ward.

Mr Ward’s passport stated he was born in New Zealand. His current place of residence was not immediately known, but he had entered Thailand on December 26 on a tourist visa.

Police said Mr Ward was travelling by train with a tour group from the capital Bangkok to Kanchanaburi town, where the bridge over the River Kwai – made famous in the film about the railway constructed by forced labour under Japanese Second World War occupation – is located. After a brief stop, the group proceeded to Sai Yok waterfall, another popular tourist destination.

Police Major Kiatisak Kerdchok of the Sai Yok police said that, according to witnesses, when the train had slowed down at a scenic spot, Mr Ward had opened a door in the carriage and fallen seven to eight metres down a slope.

He did not confirm reports in Thai media that Mr Ward was trying to take a selfie when the incident occurred just before noon.

Police found Mr Ward’s body at the scene with wounds but none that suggested foul play.

Mr Kiatisak said a full post-mortem examination would be conducted on Wednesday in Bangkok, and that fellow members of the tour group would be questioned.

