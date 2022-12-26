Childline answers 600 calls and messages in three days

Children's counselling service Childline answered almost 600 calls, text messages, and online messages in a three-day period over Christmas.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC), which operates Childline, says family arguments and conflicts, issues with mental and emotional health, sex, relationships, and puberty were among the main issues raised by those who reached out to the 24-hour service between December 23 and 25.

Some callers spoke specifically about the impact of alcohol and drug abuse in their homes.

"While Christmas is often a magical time for children and young people, we know from those who turn to Childline that this is not so for many children and young people," said ISPCC chief executive John Church.

They experience challenges to their mental and emotional well-being, more acutely now than at any other time of the year. They can often feel very alone.

Mr Church said that many young people feel lonely, stressed, and upset around Christmas time, with post-Covid anxiety also a factor.

“Their feelings were exacerbated as they saw families and friends celebrating together and it’s not like that for them. They turned to Childline for a listening ear and a supportive voice to hear them," he said.

He thanked the more than 70 volunteers who operated Childline over the Christmas period and helped to ensure "no child or young person had to face their challenges alone."

“They leave their own families at Christmas to ensure that there is always someone to listen when a child or young person needs them," he said.

Mr Church added that children do not have to be in crisis to call Childline.

"Children can contact Childline for any reason whatsoever — it's not a crisis Childline, it's there for every single reason.

"We're open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, there's always somebody at the end of the line just to even talk about whatever issue, how small they feel it is."