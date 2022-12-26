Crowds gather in Co Armagh for funeral of murder victim Natalie McNally

Several hundred people have turned out for the funeral of Natalie McNally, who was murdered in Co Armagh.

Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy, was fatally stabbed at her home in Lurgan last Sunday.

A funeral service was held at her parents’ home in Craigavon on Monday.

Crowds gathered outside the house as music could be heard from the humanist service inside.

Family members carry the coffin of Natalie McNally following her funeral service at her parents’ home (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

In a tribute on Christmas Day, Ms McNally’s brother Brendan said he will “not now ever recover” from her death.

“My lovely sister Natalie, who I watched grow up since we were children. So smart, strong, independent and capable; cats, dogs; just understanding the things that no one else did,” Mr McNally tweeted.

The charity Crimestoppers has offered a £20,000 reward for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder.

Police on Thursday released CCTV footage of a man carrying a rucksack arriving at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on Sunday night in a bid to jog memories for information in their murder inquiry.

Police and paramedics attended Ms McNally’s house on Silverwood Green at around 10pm on Monday and she was pronounced dead.

Friends carry the coffin of Natalie McNally (Oliver McVeigh/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said there were no signs of a break-in at the property.

A 32-year-old man who was arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Ms McNally was released on police bail pending further inquiries.