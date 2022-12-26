Sunshine and showers on Stephen's Day as temperatures to drop once again

Sunshine and showers on Stephen's Day as temperatures to drop once again

Picture: James McSweeney

Mon, 26 Dec, 2022 - 12:02
Michelle McGlynn

Temperatures will return to sub-zero in some parts of the country tonight with sleet and snow possible on higher ground.

An ice warning that had been in place for the entire country was lifted at 10am as the morning brought sunny spells.

St Stephen's Day will be mixed overall with sunshine and scattered showers across the country.

Some of the showers will turn to sleet with snow possible over hills and higher grounds.

Temperatures will reach 7C before dropped back down to -1C as the night sets in.

It will be a cold and frosty night as cloud and rain spread from the west coupled with strong and gusty winds.

Rain will continue into Tuesday morning turning to scattered showers as we head into the afternoon.

It will be slow to clear in the east and most places will be dry by the late afternoon.

Overall, the week ahead will be showery and blustery with a chance of snow and thunder in the latter part of the week.

Joyce Fegan: The climate activists gearing up for 2023

