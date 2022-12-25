Nationwide ice warning issued for St Stephen's Day, with risk of sleet and snow

A status yellow ice warning is to come into effect on St Stephen's day across the country, it's been announced.

Met Éireann has warned of "ice in places tonight and tomorrow morning leading to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths".

The warning comes into effect at midnight tonight, and will last until 10am Monday.

The forecaster said tonight it will become "cold with frost and icy stretches developing".

⚠️Status Yellow - Ice warning for Ireland⚠️



Ice in places tonight and tomorrow morning leading to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths ❄️🚗



🗓️Valid: 00:00 Monday 26/12/2022 to 10:00 Monday 26/12/2022https://t.co/l8JdKfxxiH pic.twitter.com/62pvfTohPC — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 25, 2022

"Scattered showers will follow across the west and north, some turning to hail, sleet or snow. Lowest temperatures overnight of -2C to 3C with northwesterly breezes easing light to moderate."

It was added that St Stephen's Day "will be cold and bright with sunshine and scattered showers, some wintry in nature".

"Icy conditions to start tomorrow morning in parts will lead to hazardous conditions.

"Tomorrow will be cold and bright with sunshine and scattered showers, some turning to sleet with snow possible over high ground."

Highest temperatures will generally range from 3C to 7C, coldest in the north.

The same warning has been issued for counties in Northern Ireland by the UK's Met Office.