Nationwide ice warning issued for St Stephen's Day, with risk of sleet and snow

Sun, 25 Dec, 2022 - 16:06
Rebecca Laffan

A status yellow ice warning is to come into effect on St Stephen's day across the country, it's been announced.

Met Éireann has warned of "ice in places tonight and tomorrow morning leading to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths".

The warning comes into effect at midnight tonight, and will last until 10am Monday.

The forecaster said tonight it will become "cold with frost and icy stretches developing". 

"Scattered showers will follow across the west and north, some turning to hail, sleet or snow. Lowest temperatures overnight of -2C to 3C with northwesterly breezes easing light to moderate."

It was added that St Stephen's Day "will be cold and bright with sunshine and scattered showers, some wintry in nature". 

"Icy conditions to start tomorrow morning in parts will lead to hazardous conditions. 

"Tomorrow will be cold and bright with sunshine and scattered showers, some turning to sleet with snow possible over high ground." 

Highest temperatures will generally range from 3C to 7C, coldest in the north.

The same warning has been issued for counties in Northern Ireland by the UK's Met Office.

At least 18 dead as monster storm brings snow, and record low temperatures across US

Man, 40s, found with serious injuries in Co Louth dies

