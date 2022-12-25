Woman, 60s, dies in two-vehicle crash in Wicklow

A woman has been killed in a two-vehicle collision in Wicklow.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash, which occurred shortly before midnight on Christmas Eve on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, Baltinglass, Co Wicklow.

The driver of one of the vehicles involved, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body has since been removed to Naas Mortuary where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The driver of the second vehicle, a man in his 30s, was taken to Tallaght Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators have begun and examination of the scene. Local diversions have also been put in place.

Investigating gardaí have appealed for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N81 in the Mullycagh Lower area between 11:30pm and midnight have been asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information should contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.