CSO reveals the most popular baby names for December 2021 

Last Christmas, there were 89 babies born on Christmas Day 2021 of which 51 were boys and 38 were girls.

Sun, 25 Dec, 2022 - 02:00
Steve Neville

The most popular name for girls in December 2021 had a festive influence.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that Holly and Jack were the most popular names for babies born in December last year.

Last Christmas, there were 89 babies born on Christmas Day 2021 of which 51 were boys and 38 were girls.

Of the boys born throughout December, Jack was the most popular names (58), followed by Noah (42), Michael (38), James (37), and Daniel (36).

Forty-five girls were named Holly last December, with the rest of the top five names including Ellie (34), Grace (33), Emily (32), while Ava and Ella were joint-fifth with 29 names each.

Comparing last year with 10 years ago, we can see some differences, most notably in the number of babies born on Christmas Day. In 2011 there were 130 babies born on Christmas Day with 70 boys and 60 girls.

However, Jack and Holly remained the most popular names in December 2011.

CSO Statistician in the Vital Statistics Division Gerard Doolan said: "Looking at the most popular names for babies born in December compared with those whose birth was registered in December we can see a clear Christmas influence when it comes to naming girls.

"Holly was the fifth most popular girls name in 2021 by registration (25) but was comfortably the top name for baby girls born in December (45)."

The name Jack has proved ever popular as it was the top name for baby boys in the whole of 2021. For girls, Fiadh was the most popular name.

The most popular Irish baby names in 2022 will be published in February 2023.

The year in politics: The highlights and lowlights of 2022

