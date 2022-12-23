Unifil report on soldier's death due 'in days'

Unifil report on soldier's death due 'in days'

The UN has 'urged' the Lebanese authorities to arrest those responsible for killing Private Sean Rooney. Picture: Defence Forces

Fri, 23 Dec, 2022 - 21:23
Neil Michael

Details of Unifil's preliminary report into the death of Private Seán Rooney will be released "in days", the Irish Examiner understands.

The UN has “urged” the Lebanese authorities to arrest those responsible for killing Pte Rooney.

At least two men are due to be handed over to the Lebanese armed forces.

Their names have emerged following interviews with a number of families in and around the southern Lebanese village of Al-Aqibiya, where Pte Rooney was killed.

Lebanese media reports have also started referencing suspects and even "arrests" but there has been no formal statement from Lebanese authorities.

Asked about the investigation, UN spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said: “It is ongoing, and we need to protect the results. We also do not want to pre-empt it.

“We would, however, urge the Lebanese authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.” 

Two days after the 24-year-old was shot and killed, Unifil head of mission and force commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro promised “a swift investigation”.

The Irish Examiner understands that preliminary findings of Unifil’s investigation are to be released in “days”.

Three investigations

Investigators for Unifil, the Defence Forces, and the Lebanese armed forces are all trying to find out exactly what happened from the moment Pte Rooney’s vehicle became separated from another Unifil vehicle during an airport run.

Lebanese investigators are understood to be sifting through footage from CCTV cameras owned by householders along the route taken by Pte Rooney's vehicle.

Both the Defence Forces and the Lebanese armed forces were asked for a comment about the status of their investigations and about the status of any arrests.

The Defence Forces has repeatedly stated that, while the investigation is ongoing, it will not make any comment.

Read More

Two men to be handed over to Lebanese armed forces in relation to Irish soldier's death

More in this section

Update: Woman missing in Dublin located safe and well Update: Woman missing in Dublin located safe and well
'Adios but not goodbye' from veteran Collins 'Adios but not goodbye' from veteran Collins
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 21, 2021 WHO 'hopeful' it can declare Covid-19 pandemic as over next year
InvestigationPerson: Sean RooneyOrganisation: UNIFIL
<p>Niamh says her kids were 'living their best lives' in the patrol car, asking Garda Dave about his job and his Christmas plans. File Picture: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos</p>

Mother thanks kind garda for lift home after being stranded with car full of Christmas presents on dual carriageway

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.219 s