Unifil report on soldier's death due 'in days'

Details of Unifil's preliminary report into the death of Private Seán Rooney will be released "in days", the Irish Examiner understands.

The UN has “urged” the Lebanese authorities to arrest those responsible for killing Pte Rooney.

At least two men are due to be handed over to the Lebanese armed forces.

Their names have emerged following interviews with a number of families in and around the southern Lebanese village of Al-Aqibiya, where Pte Rooney was killed.

Lebanese media reports have also started referencing suspects and even "arrests" but there has been no formal statement from Lebanese authorities.

Asked about the investigation, UN spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said: “It is ongoing, and we need to protect the results. We also do not want to pre-empt it.

“We would, however, urge the Lebanese authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Two days after the 24-year-old was shot and killed, Unifil head of mission and force commander Major General Aroldo Lázaro promised “a swift investigation”.

The Irish Examiner understands that preliminary findings of Unifil’s investigation are to be released in “days”.

Three investigations

Investigators for Unifil, the Defence Forces, and the Lebanese armed forces are all trying to find out exactly what happened from the moment Pte Rooney’s vehicle became separated from another Unifil vehicle during an airport run.

Lebanese investigators are understood to be sifting through footage from CCTV cameras owned by householders along the route taken by Pte Rooney's vehicle.

Both the Defence Forces and the Lebanese armed forces were asked for a comment about the status of their investigations and about the status of any arrests.

The Defence Forces has repeatedly stated that, while the investigation is ongoing, it will not make any comment.