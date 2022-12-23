Four arrested after €2.4m worth of cannabis seized by gardaí

Gardaí have arrested four men after a massive seizure of drugs in Dublin.

Some 120kg of cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €2.4m was recovered as part of a special crime task force targeting organised crime activity under Operation Tara.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) intercepted two vehicles shortly after 2pm on Thursday in Dublin.

They followed up by searching a residential premises in the south inner city area and a business premises in West Dublin.

Four males, aged 25, 39, 39 and 46, were arrested in relation to drug trafficking activity pursuant to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84.

They are currently detained at Kevin Street Garda Station and Irishtown Garda Station.

It is the second time in the past two weeks that officers have seized a substantial amount of drugs during an operation.

Last Tuesday, gardaí in Dublin seized 3kg worth of cocaine with an estimated street value of €211,400.

Two large-scale industrial weight press units, bagging equipment, and other items of drugs paraphernalia were also recovered from a residential premises in Coolock.