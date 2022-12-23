Have you seen Gavin Brewster? Gardaí appeal for help in locating missing Meath teen

Gardaí have asked the public for assistance in finding a teenager who has been missing from his home since Sunday.
13-year-old Gavin Brewster was last seen in Navan, Co Meath, on December 18.
He is said to be five foot in height, with short blonde hair and brown eyes.
It is not known what Gavin was wearing at the time he went missing.
It is believed he may have travelled to Dublin City.
A Garda statement urged anyone with information on Gavin’s whereabouts to contact Navan Garda Station 046 9036100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.