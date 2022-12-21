Childline expects to help 600 children this Christmas

Childline’s 24/7 support line has seen an increase in conversations about suicide, conflict at home, and unhappiness in the lead-up to Christmas.

Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) chief executive John Church, is reminding young people the 24-hour support line will remain available at Christmas.

“As children around the country begin their Christmas break, Childline encourages children to reach out for any reason, anytime this Christmas,” he said.

Last Christmas, family conflict, mental health, and self-harm were among challenges faced by children who contacted Childline. The ISPCC anticipates that volunteers will support children with loss, anxiety, and thoughts of suicide this Christmas. The charity expects over 600 engagements with children.

The ISPCC is keenly aware that Christmas can be an exceptionally challenging time for many children and young people.

ISPCC director of services Caroline O’Sullivan said: “We know some children may feel that their concern is not ‘serious’ enough or what they are feeling or experiencing doesn’t matter as much as maybe what is going on for another child.

At Childline, this is far from the case — what they want to share matters, they matter, and we encourage them to reach out.

“Our dedicated volunteers and teams around the country listen and support children and young people, no matter what is on their mind or what they may be going through. Childline is there, unconditionally for them.

Our online chat service is ideal for children who may feel more comfortable seeking support by typing and messaging about what is going on for them.

Some volunteers supporting children this Christmas, sought support from Childline when they were teenagers. Volunteer Peter O’Flanagan who reached out to the service when he was younger, said: “Just having someone to share things with and listen to what I had to say was a huge weight lifted off my chest. It’s why I volunteer now as I know how much that support meant to me. I know how important it is for children to have somewhere to turn.”

• ISPCC needs to raise 75% of its funding each year from donations. To support Childline’s Christmas appeal, visit ispcc.ie or call 0818 504050.

• Childline’s support line can be reached through an online chat on Childline.ie or on 1800 666666.