State papers: RTÉ film crew member told US tourists to f*** off

Complaints were made to the Department of Foreign Affairs and RTÉ after a US-based couple on holiday were told to “f*** off” by a film crew member while walking on the promenade at Salthill in Galway in 1978, State papers reveal.

Galway resident Frank Curran wrote to the minister for foreign affairs, Michael O’Kennedy and RTÉ’s director general George Waters about the incident involving his daughter, Frankie, and her American husband, William Curtin.

Mr Curran described how they were strolling on the seafront in Galway with their 10-year-old daughter when they became interested in an RTÉ film unit which was recording a local band.

During an interval, Dr Curtin inquired of a woman member of the unit if the film was to be shown outside Ireland.

Mr Curran claimed the exact wording of her reply to his son-in-law was: “Will you f**k off, we don’t want shits like you round here.”

He said the woman’s words were heard by several people who walked away “deeply embarrassed and disgusted”.

Mr Curran said the woman became flustered after his daughter confronted her and questioned how she could speak to her husband like that.

“He is a good man whose parents are Irish and who loves Ireland,” said Ms Curtin.

Mr Curran said the incident completely spoiled the couple’s holiday in Ireland.

He said his daughter and her husband, whom he described as “splendid representatives of Ireland” were seeking an apology “without delay” from RTÉ.

He outlined how they hosted an annual St Patrick’s Day function in their home in Modesto, California which was “the social event of the year.”

Mr Curran proceeded to list dozens of his acquaintances in the US before concluding: “Serious as it was for my daughter and her husband and for us, it would have been tragic had it happened to any of those friends I have mentioned.”

Officials told Mr Curran that the matter would be brought to the attention of the minister.

Contact was made by the department with RTÉ about the incident and officials were told the issue was “under investigation” but inquiries had suggested that the circumstances were not as outlined in Mr Curran’s letter.