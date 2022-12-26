Watchdog says PAC inflated number of complaints in criticism of National Lottery

Ireland’s advertising regulator has asked that the chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) to correct the Dáil record after quoting an exaggerated statistic regarding complaints against the National Lottery at a recent committee hearing.

The chief executive of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI – the industry’s self-regulating body) Orla Twomey recently wrote to chair of the PAC, Sinn Féin’s Brian Stanley, to amend his statement to the lottery’s regulator at a combative November 24 meeting of the committee on foot of Ms Twomey’s “clarification”.

Mr Stanley had queried chief executive of the lottery regulator Carol Boate as to whether or not she was “aware that 40% of the complaints to the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland this year relate to the national lottery?”

Ms Boate had replied that she was not. Mr Stanley’s question had fed from criticism of the lottery’s campaign which claimed that 90% of its income is “returned to the community”.

Some 56% of that figure, or €586m, relates to prizemoney, however, which critics would argue do not constitute a good cause, or equate to returning the money to the local community at large.

Responding to Mr Stanley’s question, Ms Twomey said that she was “aware that no one company had this level of complaint”. She said she had checked the ASAI’s systems and that the reality of complaints against the lottery is “actually quite different”.

She said that in reality just 3% of the 994 complaints received by the ASAI in 2022 related to six separate lottery advertisements.

Ms Twomey added that she believed the mistake could be attributed to an online news article which appeared to have misinterpreted the representative nature of the ASAI’s online complaints bulletins, which are issued periodically each year.

“In the circumstances, it would be appreciated, in light of the above clarification, if the official Dáil record could be corrected,” Ms Twomey suggested. Mr Stanley did not respond to requests for comment on this matter.

National Lottery finances

The National Lottery has been the focus of media attention in recent months after the State’s finance watchdog the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG) chose to focus a chapter within his annual financial statements for the public service on the lottery’s regulator.

This had led to some pushback from the lottery as to what could be covered by the C&AG and what could not. While the lottery itself is privately operated, the regulator is run by the State and thus is subject to audit by the C&AG.

In the report of C&AG Seamus McCarthy, the regulator admitted that there was a need for “greater transparency” from the National Lottery after it was revealed that it had accumulated €124m in unclaimed prizes since 2014.

The report further revealed that close to €18m on average per year is returned to the lottery in unclaimed prizes, and that the vast majority of that sum had been spent on promoting and advertising the lottery itself in line with its contract with the State.

During the November 24 PAC hearing, Mr Stanley had called for stricter regulation and controls of the lottery to ensure that good causes receive a share of unclaimed prize money.

“We need to see stronger enforcement by the regulator and stricter controls within the licence and the committee will be proposing these changes in our report to the minister,” Mr Stanley said at the time.