Eir to compensate customers after error leads email deletion

Eir will compensate customers after the accidental deletion of their "eircom.net" email addresses.

An internal investigation has been launched as the company confirmed approximately 4% of webmail customers have been impacted. Eir did not say how many customers have been affected.

Emails that were greater than 45 days old were lost and could not be recovered. Details of the compensation have not been revealed as it is still being finalised.

The error took place during an IT upgrade when data was being transferred between servers.

A spokesperson for the company explained: “The investigation is under way and the root cause of the issue has been identified. Measures have been put in place to ensure this issue will not happen again. Eir apologises sincerely to all affected customers for the loss of this data.

Eir will provide compensation to those affected, the details of which will be finalised and communicated in the coming days.

The spokesperson added that any customers who have been affected by the mistake can contact the company and it will work with them to examine if it is possible to recover lost data that may be held locally on their computers.

“Some customers will be able to recover lost data through their local email clients, such as Microsoft Outlook or Apple Mail, where emails may be saved locally on their computers,” the spokesperson concluded.

In 2020, Eir launched a subscription service for customers to keep their eircom.net email addresses.

At the time, users were warned that if they did not provide payment details, their accounts and all the emails associated with them would be permanently deleted 60 days later.

It was understood that the email service is costly to provide and Eir did not make any money from it in its previous format.

Eircom.net email addresses had been particularly common for small businesses, community and voluntary associations, and schools.