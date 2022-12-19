Chaplains say their reports are being 'censored and sanitised' by the Irish Prison Service   

"Reports have always highlighted issues in prisons and done so respectfully and protecting peoples’ privacy.”
This is the first year that the IPS has raised any issue around GDPR in the reports.
A spokesperson for the IPS said that the “draft chaplains reports” for 2021 were received by the Irish Prison Service earlier this year. “However, there were some issues in a number of the reports that required further clarification. It is hoped to publish the reports before the end of the year.”
Sources familiar with the system say that the reports are not submitted in draft form.
Thehas also learned that chaplains employed after 2015 are working on salaries that are 33% lower than those who were already employed.
This year, most of the chaplains joined the trade union Fórsa in response to what they say are the hugely reduced conditions under which they are now working.