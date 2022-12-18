Gardaí appeal for help finding missing teens

Have you seen Amar Mammere and Julie Kawanska? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sun, 18 Dec, 2022 - 16:15
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are seeking the public's health locating two teens who have gone missing from the Athlone area this week.

It is thought that 14-year-old Julia Kawanska and 15-year-old Amar Mammere are together.

Amar was last seen on Thursday, December 15. He is described as being 5'5", of slight build with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Amar was wearing a pink hooded top, black trousers and white runners.

Julie was last seen on Friday, December 16. She is described as being around 5'2", of medium build with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen. Julie was wearing a black hooded top, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and black Adidas runners.

Anyone with any information on Julie's and/or Amar's whereabouts is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Missing people
