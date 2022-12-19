People urged to think before buying after 'abandoned dog found with horrific injuries' 

Dogs Trust Ireland is pleading with the public to consider the long-term commitment involved in owning a dog, particularly those thinking of purchasing a pet for Christmas.

The warning follows the discovery of an "abandoned dog found with horrific injuries". A severely neglected female Lurcher, named Carmel, was found starved and dehydrated with multiple injuries.

Carmel, who is estimated to be only two years old, was found near the charity’s rehoming centre in Finglas, Dublin, by a member of the public.

The charity said that given her appearance, it is likely she had been abandoned for a long time.

Due to severe trauma to the dog’s hind legs, there posed a risk of Carmel losing her right leg in order to survive. Despite amputating a number of toes, a vet was able to save her leg, meaning Carmel retained her ability to walk on four legs.

Dogs Trust Ireland Veterinary and Welfare Manager Niamh Curran-Kelly spoke of her shock in discovering Carmel.

It’s so upsetting to think of what she went through and the pain she was in before she arrived into our care. Her injuries were so bad, it was difficult to look at them.

Ms Curran-Kelly said that although Carmel's condition has improved, she still has a long road ahead and so they are not actively searching for a home for her just yet.

“Now that she’s no longer in so much pain, it’s wonderful to see her sweet and happy personality shine through!” she added.

Dogs Trust Ireland is inundated with members of the public eager to surrender their dogs into care, having received 2,612 requests this year.

The charity feels the issue is at an “all-time high”.

Dogs Trust Ireland Head of Communications Ciara Byrne said that sadly, the same message has to be reiterated every year that people need to consider all aspects of dog ownership.

"They will grow into bigger dogs, who require training, daily walks, plus all the expenses that come with dog ownership such as food, toys, insurance and veterinary care. While there are always extenuating circumstances for wanting to surrender a dog, unfortunately, in many cases, especially this year, it is due to the fact that people didn’t consider the commitment involved when they got a dog.”

What to consider if you want a dog: