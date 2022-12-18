Cold snap ends with temperatures of up to 12C expected on Sunday

Temperatures are predicted to rise up to 12C across the country today, drawing the cold snap to an official close.

Across the country, highest temperatures of 5C to 8C are expected in Ulster and the mercury hitting highs of 8C to 12C in the south.

These temperatures mark a significant change from those recorded earlier this week, where temperatures of -8.8C were seen in the country.

Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Kealy said this change in temperature is the result of “a change in the airmass affecting the country”.

“Recently, Ireland has been under the influence of a predominantly northerly airflow which brought a cold Arctic airmass to our shores.”

The forecaster explained that low pressure in the North Atlantic will generate a “southerly airflow over the country while steering a warm front northwards across us”.

This airflow will bring milder air over the country from the mid-Atlantic, which will see temperatures rise into the “low double digits”.

This mild spell will continue into the night, with temperatures expected to remain above 10C to 13C, with “fresh and gusty southerly winds”.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather said this mild weather may not stay around for long, predicting that it "will turn cooler again Tuesday and Wednesday but mild Thursday" and after that, it "becomes more uncertain.”

Mr O’Reilly suggests that this uncertainty means there is a risk of cold air “coming down again around Christmas Day or St Stephen’s Day”.

Throughout the week, Met Éireann has predicted “unsettled” weather, with temperatures remaining in the low double digits, falling briefly throughout the night.

One of the lowest weekly temperatures is expected on Tuesday night, with temperatures between 4C to 6C, due to the “wind chill factor”.

Met Éireann has predicted “overnight lows of 3C to 6C with light to moderate southerly winds” for Wednesday night, making it the coldest night of the week.